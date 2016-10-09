New York Giants Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The Game Online

AP Images

The New York Giants are licking their wounds after their crushing road loss in Minnesota for Oct. 3’s Monday Night Football. Now they’ve got another prime time game in another hostile environment at they take on the Green Bay Packers Oct. 9 and we’ve got your way to see it via live stream for free!

Man, we totally don't envy the New York Giants these days. They're on the road again against yet another tough NFC North squad and the Green Bay Packers' home turf of Lambeau Field is going to be one heck of a challenge. The Pack is coming off a bye week and are rested and ready to go, while the poor Giants squad just got pummeled by the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings in a crushing 24-10 drubbing on Monday Night Football. Six days later, they need to turn it around for the big Sunday Night Football game at 8:30pm EST Oct. 9.

Aaron Rodgers, 32 and his squad will be raring to go and wanting to bring a big win for the hometown green and gold crowd. It almost seems cruel to for the Giants to go up against such a tough and well rested team less than a week after they got beat up by the Vikes. They just couldn’t catch a break and their star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 23, had the worst game of his career with a pitiful 23 yards, catching only three of nine passes that Eli Manning, 35 threw his way. Speaking of Eli, he had his worst game of the season completing only 55 percent of his passes.

Having to travel home, practice, lick their wounds then head back to the midwest with such a short turnaround is going to be tough for the Giants. Be sure to tune in and see if they’re able to turn things around.

