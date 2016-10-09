Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The red-hot Minnesota Vikings are going to bring the heat to the Houston Texans when these two NFL teams clash on Oct. 9. Will the Vikings remain undefeated? This is going to be one wild game so don’t miss a second. Click to watch.

After steamrolling through the first month of the 2016-17 NFL season without suffering a single loss, the Minnesota Vikings may be up for their biggest challenge yet. The Houston Texans have a defense that might rival the Vikings, so could the men from the Lone Star State hand the Vikings their first defeat (in their new stadium, no less?) The game is set for 1:00 PM ET so be sure to see every second.

Minnesota is going to have to deal with a shortened break, as they got done defeating the New York Giants, 24-10, on Oct. 3 for Monday Night Football. Much like Eli Manning, 35, and the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, the Vikings are facing another squad with a noted quarterback taking the snaps, as Brock Osweiler, 25, the man once expected to replace Peyton Manning, 40, on the Denver Broncos, will lead the charge.

Though, he’s not as intimidating as he once was. With six interceptions so far, he’s third in the league for picks, according to NBC Sports. Despite this, Houston’s coach, Bill O’Brien isn’t worried. “Am I concerned? No, I’m not. I believe that it will get fixed. I think that overall Brock has played well for us.” It better get fixed soon. J.J. Watt, 27, is sidelined with a back injury and the Texans defense might not be able to save the team this time.

Meanwhile, Sam Bradford, 28, has been on fire. In three games as the Vikings starter QB, he’s thrown for 719 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions, per the Vikings official site. With Sam registering a passer rating of 105.5, paired with the Vikings scary-good defense, the Texans might be in over their heads.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Are you rooting for Houston to take the win or do you think the Vikings will conquer the Texans (and the rest of the NFL?)