Donald Trump Invites Bill Clinton’s Sexual Accusers To Sit In 2nd Debate Front Row

Oh lord. Donald Trump has gone SO low and is bringing out women who have accused Bill Clinton of alleged past sexual digressions in his war against Hillary Clinton. He’s seated Paula Jones, Juanita Broderick and more in the front row of the 2nd presidential debate Oct. 9. Keep reading for more on his dirty distraction.

Donald Trump, 70, has decided to spin his own lewd and offensive comments about women and turn it upside down, to claim his opponent Hillary Clinton, 68, has helped cover up husband and former President Bill Clinton‘s alleged sexual indiscretions. He loaded the front row of their St. Louis debate with women he held a news conference with prior to the event, who have accused Bill of affairs in the past. Ugh, is that supposed to make us forget that he said it’s okay to grab a woman by her “p***y” just because he’s famous?

Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey — who had alleged in the past that Bill sexually assaulted or harassed them during his years in office in Arkansas or as president — appeared with Donald in a news conference to hammer Bill and claim Hillary battled them as well. He seated them in the front row as is to serve as some sort of sideshow reminder to make us forget the vile words he himself said about women. Donald failed to bring up that he cruelly called Paula “ugly” back in 1998, so it’s pretty obvious he’s using them as political pawns now.

Donald’s daughter Ivanka, 34 and campaign manager KellyAnne Conway had advised against him taking this tact by bringing Bill’s accusers up in his war against Hillary. But it was obvious in his pathetic half-baked apology Oct. 7 that he was going to use Bill’s past to make us forget Donald’s present situation.

“Bill Clinton has abused women and Hillary Clinton has attacked shamed and intimidated his victims,” Donald said in his half-baked apology Oct. 7 about his own salacious and lewd comments, so we knew he’d be taking this low blow and pointless angle in his attacks against Hil.

