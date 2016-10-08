Donald Trump: Miss Universe Contestants Have ‘Obligation’ To Sleep With Me

Another shocking interview between Howard Stern and Donald Trump has surfaced, this time with Trump speaking flippantly about his power as the owner of Miss Universe. The GOP presidential candidate joked that contestants were ‘obligated’ to sleep with him! Click through to listen!

As if you haven’t been disturbed enough today about the myriad of sexist comments coming from Donald Trump, 70, yet another controversial interview from the Howard Stern Show has surfaced! In this interview, from 2005, Trump jokes with Howard Stern about how he uses his power as the owner of the Miss Universe organization to get women to sleep with him. Ewwwww.

Howard asked Trump, who owned Miss Universe, and had just purchased Miss USA, if he ever slept with any of the beauty pageant contestants. At first, Trump refused to comment. But his friend pressed the issue, and they began to crudely joke about the possibility of bedding one of the women.

“I’m not letting you off the hook for this,” Howard tells Trump. “So when you’re single, one of the contestants comes up to you and says ‘Mr. Trump, I think you’re a very sexy man. You’re a powerful man, and I want to sleep with you.’ You’re not the type to say no.”

“I don’t want to hurt their feelings,” Trump responds, laughing. “[Sleeping with a contestant] could be construed as a conflict of interest, but that’s something to worry about later. You could also say as the owner of the organization, it’s your obligation to do that.”

He made lewd comments about the contestants’ beauty, and how he wielded his power as the owner of the pageant to get access to the backstage area of the show. That way, he could see the ladies getting dressed before going on stage.

“If you like them a little bit dark, a little bit light. Tall, short…the most beautiful women in the world. And the women are beautiful. That’s one of the great assets I have,” Trump told Howard. This is disgusting.

