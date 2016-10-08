Benjamin Taylor Accused Baby Rapist Murderer: See His Long Rap Sheet — Exclusive Docs

Benjamin Taylor, the man accused of raping and murdering 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer, has mile-long police rap sheet. Benjamin has a history of harassing phone calls, possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence. Click through to see all the docs, which HollywoodLife.com has obtained EXCLUSIVELY.

Before being accused of brutally raping and murdering and raping his girlfriend’s infant, Benjamin Taylor, reportedly committed a list of crimes in West Virginia. In the police documents, which HollywoodLife.com has obtained EXCLUSIVELY, it was first revealed that Benjamin pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, in Jackson County, West Virginia, in September 2015. He was required to pay $336.20 and placed under house arrest for six months.

He was arrested in 2011 and pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license. Again, in 2011, he was arrested for a seatbelt violation and pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge. Back in 2008, he pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge of making obscene phone calls, harassing and threatening the person on the other end. The charges were dismissed per plea agreement.

In 2006, he pled no contest to his first DUI offense; the court recommended 24 hours in jail and a $100 fine. In 2003, Benjamin was accused of manufacturing a controlled substance; the charges were dismissed. That same year, he pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge of possession of 15 grams of marijuana. He was fined $100.

In September 2016, he was again charged with a misdemeanor for not wearing a seatbelt. During that traffic stop, it was revealed that he was driving with a suspended license because of unpaid traffic tickets and an active DUI investigation, and was arrested. This is insane!

