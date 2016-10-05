‘Total Bellas’: Nikki On ‘Compelling’ Show, Brie Admits ‘Itch’ To Get Back In The Ring

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Don’t call it a comeback! The new E! reality show is not like ‘Total Divas,’ as this time around, it’s focused on the Bella twins, their men, and their families. We chatted with Brie and Nikki Bella about what to expect, what’s next, and yes, those relationships in the spotlight.



Total Bellas will give a “deeper look in all our lives but also John Cena‘s and Daniel Bryan‘s, Mama Bella, John Laurinaitis and our brother JJ,” Brie told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s very compelling; there are so many moments in the series that you will relate to all of us as human beings.” She named a few examples of things they’ve gone through a as a family — Nikki‘s neck surgery and rehab, Daniel’s retiring, and of course, her own journey to a “bittersweet retirement.”

“It is not that I had to retire or wanted to retire. It is because we want to start a family and to do that I had to step away from the ring and it was hard because WrestleMania 32 was such a huge moment for women in the WWE,” she added, saying yes, she does have that “itch” to return to the ring in the future. “I feel that I could make a hell of a comeback. I mean after I have my first child, I really look forward to that moment and I miss that ring so much!”

Nikki also added that this show isn’t like other reality shows. “When we see families that live together, it’s because there are kids that are there that are younger, that have not left the home . . . but what family has had everyone come back fifteen years later?! That is what makes it so different, especially from Total Divas,” she said. “You finally get some perspective from the guys, too. We are just in our home and it is such and inside look on Brie and I and our life and our relationships.”

The girls also added that with E!, everyone’s a big family, so they would love to have the Kardashians on the show “to sit down with them and pick their brains,” since they are the faces of the network, and of course really smart business women.

“Plus it would be great if Nikki and I could be the Kathie Lee and Hoda of the E! network!,” Brie added. Well, we’re totally down for that.

Total Divas premieres on E! on Oct. 5 at 8 P.M.

