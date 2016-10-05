Nike Releasing 89 Pairs Of ‘Back To The Future’ Sneakers: Find Out How To Get The Shoes

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures/Nike

It’s been 27 years since ‘Back to the Future Part II’ hit theaters, and Nike has finally pulled through. Eighty-nine lucky Marty McFlys in training have the chance to win a pair of self-lacing Nike sneakers! Click through to find out how you can win the sneakers!

The future is here! Nike announced on October 5 that the incredible sneakers imagined for the 1989 film Back to the Future II have come to life in the form of the Nike Mag. At this point, the complex kicks are available in very limited quantities — only 89 pairs available worldwide. But fear not! You can win a pair of Marty McFly’s Back to the Future sneakers, and do some good by supporting The Michael J. Fox Foundation while you’re at it!

The 2016 Nike Mag looks almost identical to the sneakers from the movie, but features futuristic (sorry) technologies called the HyperAdapt 1.0. As a result, the shoes have an adaptive fit, that senses whether it needs to tighten or loosen the laces depending on the wearer. So cool! Obviously, the fight to get one of the 89 pairs is going to be fierce. So here’s what you need to do:

People in the United States and Canada must enter an online raffle on Nike’s site by October 11, or via the Nike+ app. The winners will be announced on October 17. The entry fee for the raffle is $10, and all money will go to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, to further Parkinson’s disease research. There’s no limit to how many raffle tickets you buy. The more tickets, the more chances of winning! And it’s more money donated to the foundation!

Additionally, there will be one pair of the Nike Mag auctioned off in three places on three separate dates: Hong Kong on October 11, London on October 14 and 17, and NYC on November 12 at the foundations’s benefit gala, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s.”

“Though it initially shared only a few seconds of screen time with Michael, the idea behind the Nike Mag unlocked something much bigger at Nike,” says Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “It sent us down an uncharted path of innovation, but it also opened our eyes to our ability to fight some of the world’s biggest challenges. We feel privileged for the opportunity to raise even more awareness for the fight against Parkinson’s.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to enter to win a pair of Nikes? Tell us in the comments!