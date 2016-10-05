Kim Kardashian’s Robbers Caught? Police Might’ve Got A ‘Million-To-One’ Image

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Could Kim Kardashian’s robbers been caught on camera? Kim’s attackers may have been caught red-handed escaping from her apartment after the attack, according to a new report! How did police see their getaway?

Shocking new details in the Kim Kardashian robbery case reveal that her attackers may have actually been caught on camera committing the crime! Security cameras at a nail salon across the street from Kim’s hotel reportedly showed the attackers’ getaway reflected in their mirrors, according to the The Sun!

The alleged footage from the robbers’ escape has been called a shocking “million-to-one” scenario, because it’s just so crazy that this could happen! Parisian police have allegedly seized footage from two CCTV cameras at Bel Ange salon, within the Marche De La Madeleine mall across the street from where Kim was staying, a source told The Sun. Apparently a mezzanine-level camera in the salon was facing a large mirror, which caught the criminals allegedly running out of Kim’s apartment and escaping into the mall!

The second, ground-level camera reportedly shows the thieves fleeing through a back door in the shopping center. They allegedly made a getaway on pushbikes from the parking garage behind the center. Unfortunately, CCTV cameras in the parking garage only face inside, and not to the street, so there would be no footage of the thieves biking away.

Nina Richter, who is a regular at Bel Ange and friends with the salon’s owner and manager, told The Sun that police were looking over the footage. “Police seized the footage on Tuesday morning, they told the owner not to speak to the media about it. Police told the owner it has given them the best lead yet. It’s the clearest possible footage of them and shows just exactly how they made their escape.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s robbers will be caught with CCTV footage? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.