Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Baby On The Way As They Plan Christmas Wedding: Report

Christmas will apparently be extra special this year, as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly planning a ‘blowout’ holiday wedding! Not to mention, the new report claims they could have a baby girl on the way, and it’s a ‘dream come true’ for Gwen! Get all of the insane alleged details on their upcoming plans!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, apparently have two huge reasons to celebrate! Gwen has allegedly been planning their epic Christmas nuptials in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma, according to Life & Style. On top of that, the magazine claims they’ve been “trying” to conceive, and alleged friends “believe she could already be pregnant.” WHAT!

Gwen has been longing for a baby girl because she’s felt “outnumbered” for years, according to Life & Style. She has three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 2 — with her ex husband, Gavin Rossdale, 48. Insiders close to Gwen reportedly pointed out that she is consuming “a lot of carbs” right now; Something she reportedly never does unless she is expecting. Could this seriously be true?!

As if that wasn’t enough, the mag even reports that “she wouldn’t want to be an unwed mother at the time of the baby’s birth, so she’ll definitely be marrying Blake before then.” Well, this is apparently moving very fast. Adding to the alleged baby chatter, they even claim Gwen has “always wanted a big family,” and she believes “Blake will be a great dad and so protective of a little girl.” While we’re sure the country singer would make a terrific father, we’re not too sure if the pair could be expecting at the moment.

The happy couple have not even announced any type of engagement yet, let alone baby news. Not to mention, Gwen just celebrated her 47th birthday Oct. 3, and it looked like she could have been sipping some champagne from a video on her Snapchat. There were reports Blake was set to pop the question on her birthday, but that obviously didn’t happen, that we know of. Like we EXCLUSIVELY told you Gwen and Blake “are still going strong,” and although “he wants to marry Gwen, he hasn’t told anyone his ideas or timing for popping the question. He is keeping that very close to his chest.”

Just about everyone is hoping for Blake to get down on one knee, and speculation was at an all time high when the No Doubt front-woman appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sept. 23. She could hardly contain her excitement when Ellen, 58, asked about her supposed wedding plans. She said, “Before I make plans, because I make plans way ahead of time, tell me when you’re getting married … I just need to know so I can clear my schedule.” Gwen laughed and shied away from the question. The talkshow host told the singer to “let her know,” to where she replied, “Ok, I’ll let you know.” Obviously the two were just joking, but Gwen didn’t exactly deny anything! So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens between Gwen and Blake, who have been dating for almost a year now. Here’s to hoping we’ll be hearing about an epic proposal very soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen will get married? Could she seriously be pregnant? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

