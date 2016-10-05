Taylor Swift Adding Dakota Johnson To Her Squad? How She Celebrated The Actress’ B-Day

Courtesy of Instagram

Taylor Swift clearly couldn’t care less about Demi Lovato’s shade toward her squad. As a matter of fact, she may even have a new addition! Seasoned squad member Cara Delevingne recently shared an adorable pic and birthday message for Dakota Johnson featuring TayTay! See the adorable post.

Who doesn’t want to be in Taylor Swift’s squad? (I mean, besides Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, of course.) Dakota Johnson, 27, may just be the latest addition, as Cara Delevingne sent the Fifty Shades star sweet birthday wishes on Oct. 4 by posting an Instagram of the two grinning while FaceTiming with Taylor. Aww!

“Happy Birthday @DakotaJohnson #facetimefamilyphoto @taylorswift,” Cara captioned the photo, adding in an assortment of birthday emojis and hearts. Dakota and Cara look extra comfy, going makeup free in white T-shirts and messy hair — sounds like the perfect girl’s night!

Taylor can be seen on the screen of Cara’s phone, posing with a big grin for the super cute selfie. However, the “Bad Blood” singer and her crew have been getting some heat from Demi Lovato lately, after she told Glamour magazine that the squad members give off a “false image” and do not have “normal bodies.”

“But I think in certain situations, certain people could be doing more if they’re going to claim that as part of their brand. To be honest, and this will probably get me in trouble, I don’t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body. It’s kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it’s not real,” the “Body Says” singer told Glamour. “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment,” she added, specifically referring to Taylor and her gang’s VMA-winning music video for “Bad Blood.”

Taylor, who’s reportedly been in NYC recording new music, is not phased by the comments and brushes it off as a case of jealousy, according to E! News. Maybe this calls for a “Bad Blood Pt. 2,” featuring new squad member Dakota Johnson?

What do you think HollywoodLifers? Is Dakota Johnson the perfect addition to T.Swift’s squad? What do you think about all this Demi drama?

