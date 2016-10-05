Are you ready for this Brangelina shocker? Angelina Jolie allegedly fell in love with another man behind Brad Pitt’s back, according to an Oct. 5 bombshell report, and she’s been secretly meeting with the guy — who’s a MARRIED billionaire — for the past six months. Could this be the ultimate reason that Angie filed for divorce?

It’s heartbreak on top of heartbreak for Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, and sources claim to Star magazine in their Oct. 17 issue that Angie has betrayed Brad by seeing another man for the past six months. “Angie admitted to Brad that she had fallen in love with another man! They had to hide their feelings, but they’ve been seeing each other on the sly whenever they could over the last six months,” an insider reveals. “Their friendship turned into something more as time went on.” OMG!

So who is this alleged mystery man? “He’s a wealthy philanthropist — his personal worth easily tops $1 billion — and he champions many of the same humanitarian causes that Angie does,” the source adds. Sounds like they run in the same circles. “As such, they had crossed paths at numerous charitable and state events, both in the U.S. and abroad, for some time; they may have even met at a United Nations charity event,” the insider reveals. “He’s ruggedly handsome and of Middle Eastern descent — though he was educated in England, at Oxford — and the attraction between him and Angie was immediate!” Whoa, sounds pretty serious.

Of course, Angie had to tell Brad about her secret love, the mag claims. “Angie came clean to Brad about her new man just a few days before that flight,” the insider says, referring to that fateful fight on their private plane at Minnesota Falls International Airport. “At first Brad was stunned — and certainly blindsided — by Angie’s confession. But then he got furious. It wasn’t pretty,” the source shares. We can only imagine.

As for whether there’s a future for Angie’s alleged secret romance, the source says that things could get tricky from here. “He’s actually estranged from his wife. But that will pose a problem for Angie down the road should their relationship continue, because his wife refuses to grant him a divorce,” the insider concludes. Come on, Angie, do you really need more drama right now?

