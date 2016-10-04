Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’ Makeup — We Found Her Exact Brown Lipstick

Image Courtesy of NBC

Priyanka Chopra is spilling beauty secrets! The star of ABC’s hit show ‘Quantico’ just let fans in on the exact lipstick shade she was wearing during the Oct. 2 episode. Click ahead for the details on her latest look so you can copy it, too!

Whether she’s on the red carpet or on our TV as Alex Parrish in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra is all-around beauty goals. And on the most recent episode of the show, the 34-year-old grabbed our attention with a true brown lipstick hue that’s perfect for getting in on the ’90s lip comeback.

Sporting bold brows and undone waves, Priyanka’s lip may have been a more neutral shade, but it was definitely the focal point of her look thanks to its camel brown color and matte finish. Answering all of our prayers, Priyanka’s makeup artist Stephanie Brooke Barnes shared the secret behind her look. Turning to a liquid matte lip, Stephanie used the Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Shroom. Originally selling for $20, right now, the brand’s cruelty-free and vegan liquid lip is on sale for $16!

While her on-screen look is certainly more glam, in a recent interview with W magazine, Priyanka admitted that her beauty routine is much more low maintenance when she’s not working. “I finish my shower, put on lipstick, mascara, and the easiest outfit (which is probably some sort of onesie), my hair is up or it falls into place,” she told the mag of her usual 10-minute routine.

She also went on to say that she’s a total drugstore girl, telling W, “Boots in London has a Vitamin E under eye cream that’s like four or five pounds and it’s amazing. It is so good for dark circles and puffiness. I am a drugstore kind of girl, I love Boots, Duane Reade, CVS, all of it. When I go in, I come out with so much I have to ship it back. No joke.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be trying the matte brown lip this fall?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.