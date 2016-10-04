Kristen Stewart At ‘Certain Women’ Premiere — Love Or Loathe Her Platinum Pixie?

REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart just tried out a bold beauty look! The actress added her signature edge to her platinum blonde locks by wearing her hair in a sleek style that was parted to the side and combed back. Ahead, get the details on her ‘Certain Women’ premiere hairstyle, and copy her exact lip.

Kristen Stewart may have missed the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 collection show at Paris Fashion Week, but she brought a high-fashion beauty look to the red carpet. Attending the NYC premiere for her newest film, Certain Women, the 26-year-old looked like she just stepped off the runway herself in a fitted burgundy suit with a matching matte lip and her platinum pixie cut slicked back.

Having dyed her hair platinum back in the spring, Kristen’s icy blonde bob had turned noticeably darker as her roots grew in throughout the summer months. Just a few weeks back, she stopped by the salon for a platinum touch-up, debuting icy locks once again at a Chanel dinner in Los Angeles celebrating the brand’s new N°5 L’eau fragrance.

For the premiere of Certain Women on Oct. 3, KStew wore her hair in a totally new bold style thanks to Kylee Heath. Sharing an up-close look at her work, Kylee gave Kristen a deep side part before slicking her hair back and gathering it into a tiny knot at the nape of her neck. Pinning the hair as flat to her head as possible, Kylee created a faux pixie effect that went with her more masculine Sandro Paris suit.

For a feminine touch, makeup artist Beau Nelson gave the Chanel spokesmodel a soft smokey eye and bold matte burgundy lip. Using soft taupe shades on the eyes and just a touch of mascara, Beau made the lip the focus of KStew’s beauty look, using the new Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Experimente.

