Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Have A Heated Exchange At The Airport — Trouble In Paradise?

FameFlyNet

Oh, no! Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 3, and they seemed to be arguing with each other. Could this mean the couple is on the rocks? Check out the pics here and decide for yourself!

Robert Pattinson, 30, and FKA Twigs, 28, seemed to be having a heated discussion at LAX on their way back from a short trip to an unknown location. The couple is rarely photographed together, and they certainly look more upset in these pics than they did on their way out of Los Angeles on Sept. 26. FKA is wearing a long black coat and shading her eyes with dark glasses, while Rob looks casual in a baseball cap and green bomber jacket. They look couple-y, but not overly affectionate — which is nothing new for the pair, as they prefer to keep their relationship fairly private.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, FKA might be worried that RPatz is thinking about working with his ex Kristen Stewart on more Twilight movies. “She doesn’t feel threatened by Kristen [and] will of course support his decision,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com, but that doesn’t mean FKA is thrilled that her boyfriend would be working so closely with KStew again. We wouldn’t be shocked if that’s what they’re fighting over!

Finally, we also noticed in the Sept. 26 pics that FKA wasn’t wearing the ring that Rob gave her in April 2015, not to mention the obvious lack of PDA. They’re still together, but we have to wonder if the engagement is off and whether something happened on this trip that they’re returning from!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and FKA are having relationship problems? Tell us how you feel about these new pics of them at LAX.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.