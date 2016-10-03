Robert Pattinson’s New Dior Homme Spring 2017 Campaign: See It Here

Karl Lagerfeld for Dior Homme

From smoldering in a leather jacket to looking spotty in a sweater, we can’t get enough of Robert Pattinson’s Dior Homme Spring 2017 campaign, which was shot in Paris by Karl Lagerfeld. Check out the shoot right here and let us know if you’re totally obsessing over it.

Robert Pattinson, 30, is back as the face of Dior Homme! For the Spring 2017 campaign, the actor looks sexier than ever in a series of black and white shots, which were lensed by Karl Lagerfeld. What we really love about the shoot, which was captured in Paris at night, was how Rob suits up in so many versatile looks. The entire campaign has a very film noir vibe and Rob shows off the latest collection in a sexy, effortless way — and he loved the shoot! “I’m always floored at the undeniable beauty of Paris. And at night in the alleys and the side streets, emptied of crowds it’s almost more breathtaking. Contrasting shadows make everywhere you look seem like a frame from a movie,” Rob said of the latest campaign.

Rob looked beyond dapper in a tuxedo and looked just as sexy in a leather jacket — a look that seems most like what he usually wears in his everyday life. He even suited up in trendy prints, rocking a polka-dot sweater with a collared shirt underneath — and I can’t get enough of all the different outfits!



The actor has served as the face of Dior Homme since 2012, first modeling the apparel for the Fall 2016 campaign, which was also shot by Karl Lagerfeld, and consisted of a series of black-and-white images.

Check out Rob’s Spring 2017 campaign above and let us know what you think of the sexy shoot. Is this Rob’s hottest Dior Homme campaign ever?

