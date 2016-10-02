New England Patriots Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

With the New England Patriots’ quarterback still TBD, this would be the perfect chance for the Buffalo Bills to end their rival’s 3-0 winning streak! These NFC East teams go head-to-head on Oct. 2, and we don’t want you to miss a second of the action, so click to watch!

There’s a lot of uneasiness surrounding the New England Patriots right now, mainly because both their second and third string quarterbacks are injured! With Jimmy Garoppolo, 24, and Jacoby Brissett, 23, listed as questionable, the Patriots have to scramble to find someone to play before kickoff on Oct. 2 at 1:00PM EST, according to the Bleacher Report. The Buffalo Bills are New England’s last game without Tom Brady, 39, who’s been suspended for four weeks following the Deflate Gate scandal.

Football fans can catch this epic clash between these two teams via CBS’ official live stream (after entering in their cable info.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH PATRIOTS VS. BILLS LIVE STREAM

The Pats have beat the Bills 24 times in 26 meetings, but this matchup might be a game changer! Excited about the Pats’ hectic situation is Bills head coach, Rex Ryan, 53, who played a hilarious prank on New England’s wide receiver, Julian Edelman, 30. Using the fake name and title of “Walt Patulski from the Buffalo News,” Rex CALLED Julian to ask if he’s “playing quarterback this week.” Ironically, Julian DOES have some QB experience, since he played the position while studying at Kent State. Check out the spoof!

New media member "Walt Patulski from the Buffalo News" jumps in with a hard-hitting question for Julian Edelman. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mBHrzIDeSx — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 28, 2016

Adding another question to the mix, what is going on between Julian and Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, 35? She was reportedly dating Ryan Seacrest, 41, for a while, but now it appears she’s back with Julian. Adriana allegedly visited the sexy athlete in Boston a couple of weeks ago and spent time with his crew, so it looks like their relationship is more than just a fling. Since the Pats are hosting the Bills on Oct. 2, maybe Adriana will fly to Boston again for the game!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win in Week 4, the Patriots, or the Bills?