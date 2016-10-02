Donald Trump May Not Have Paid Taxes In 18 Years — NY Times Report

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s tax returns from 1995 were shockingly released without his knowledge, and they reveal something huge. The GOP presidential candidate allegedly didn’t pay any taxes for 18 years! How is this possible?

Donald Trump, 70, is the only presidential candidate to refuse to release their tax returns since 1972. But someone mysteriously sent New York Times reporter Susanne Craig, who has covered Trump’s finances in the past, what appear to be his tax documents from 1995! The documents were mailed to Susanne in September, and were allegedly sent from the Trump Tower anonymously. What?? See his 1995 tax returns HERE!

What the tax returns shockingly reveal is that Trump allegedly claimed a whopping $916 million loss on his 1995 income tax returns. This loss is so substantial, that Trump could possibly have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years! Before freaking out entirely, note that this is completely, 100% legal. The almost $1 billion income loss comes from the “financial wreckage,” as the Times puts it, from a failed Trump Airlines venture, mismanagement of three Atlantic City casinos in the early ’90s, buying and selling the Princess, his $21 million yacht, and buying the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

Because he allegedly didn’t pay any income taxes for nearly two decades, it reportedly would mean that he didn’t have to pay a cent in taxes on the $50,000 to $100,000 he got paid for each episode of The Apprentice! From 1995 to 2009, he reportedly made an estimated $45 million as chairman and chief executive of the publicly traded company he created to own his Atlantic City casinos. If the documents obtained by the Times are correct, he wouldn’t have paid income taxes on that, either!

Trump declined to comment on the release of his 1995 tax reforms. Instead, his campaign released a statement, which neither confirmed nor denied the $916 million loss:

“Mr. Trump is a highly-skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the statement said. “That being said, Mr. Trump has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in property taxes, sales and excise taxes, real estate taxes, city taxes, state taxes, employee taxes and federal taxes. Mr. Trump knows the tax code far better than anyone who has ever run for President and he is the only one that knows how to fix it.”

During the September 26 presidential debate, Hillary Clinton, 68, suggested Trump wasn’t releasing his taxes so voters wouldn’t know “he’s paid nothing in federal taxes.” She also said that Trump once bragged that he hadn’t paid income taxes in the late 1970s. Instead of denying those accusations, he said “that makes me smart.”

Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie responded to the Times‘ story on CNN’s State of the Union on October 2, both calling Trump a genius. “The man is a genius, he knows how to operate the tax code for the benefit of the people he’s serving,” Rudy said. “There’s no one who’s shown more genius in the way to maneuver around the tax code and rightfully used the laws to do that. This is actually a very, very good story for Donald Trump,” Chris said.

