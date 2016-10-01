FKA Twigs Worried Robert Pattinson Will Reunite With Kristen Stewart On New ‘Twilight’ Film?

REX/Shutterstock / Summit Entertainment

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson seem to be a perfect match, but could things get messy if his ex girlfriend Kristen Stewart was back in the picture? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how FKA really feels about the former flames working together on another ‘Twilight’ film!

Just when we thought Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part Two marked the end of an era, we discover they’re could be another vampire romance film in the making. Of course, this begs the question: what would FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson‘s current girlfriend think about her beau playing the love interest of his ex, Kristen Stewart? Surprisingly, she’s not worried in the least. “Tahliah [FKA] has no problem whatsoever with Rob working with Kristen if they decide to film another Twilight movie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t feel threatened by Kristen, especially with the revelation that she is madly in love with her girlfriend.”

Our source continued, “As far as Twilight is concerned, if this is something Rob really has his heart set on, she will of course support his decision.” It’s hard to say exactly where the lovebirds stand these days, especially since they’re so private when it comes to their relationship. There’s a strong possibility that Rob and FKA called off their engagement, since they were photographed at LAX on Sept. 26 and she wasn’t wearing her sparkler. On the other hand, Rob’s ex Kristen, is also head over heels about her girlfriend, Alicia Cargile. The ladies were originally BFFs, as Alicia was her assistant at one point, and from there they’ve only grown more serious about eachother!

Meanwhile, there’s been A LOT of hype surrounding the idea of more Twilight movies. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger shockingly revealed on Sept. 27, “It’s a possibility,” during his recent interview with ScreenDaily. “It’s about [novelist Stephenie Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.” Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, are you wowed by FKA’s super cool response to Kristen and Rob working together? Let us know!

