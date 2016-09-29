Ophiuchus: 5 Things To Know About The New Constellation Affecting Your Zodiac Sign

Courtesy of Twitter

Everyone is wondering what Ophiuchus is! The discovery of the new constellation caused major chaos and everyone is demanding to know the details behind the mystery sign! We’ve rounded up 5 things you guys should know about the 13th Zodiac sign! Check them out here!

After NASA dropped major news that our Zodiac signs were not in fact, our own (for a majority of people), the internet went wild! They claimed to have discovered a 13th Zodiac sign, Ophiuchus, which caused the others to shift. Enraged social media users vented their frustrations online since the bizarre change caused the signs to start later than they originally thought. Not to mention, poor Scorpio went from being an entire month long, to just six days. SO, everyone is wondering what exactly is Ophiuchus, the apparent sign causing all of the controversy. We’ve rounded up 5 key things you need to know!

1. Ophiuchus’ date are November 29 through December 17 and it is actually based on a “real person.”

If you were born between those dates, you are now an Ophiuchus. This would usually be the placement for Scorpio or Sagittarius. The new sign happens to fall right in between the them, which is why some people are very confused. It’s reportedly the first sign to be completely based on an actual person, according to Zodiac-Signs.org. “Ophiuchus” means Serpent-bearer in Greek and that’s why the sign is a human holding a snake.

2. The new sign apparently isn’t all that new after all…

According to Zodiac-Signs.org the idea of a 13th Zodiac sign was apparently suggested back in the 1970’s, but it was put to rest when some astrologers believed the zodiac should be divided into 12 equal parts.

3. Although some people were angry about landing in the 13th sign category, the lucky number of Ophiuchus is actually 12.

4. If this is your new sign, you’re very curious and your closet most likely rocks…

According to the International Business Times, Ophiuchus is a “seeker of wisdom and knowledge.” If you’ve wondered why so many people compliment your eye-catching attire, IBT says people who fall under this sign have “a flamboyant dressing sense, favoring bright colors.” AND, if you’ve always wanted to be an architect or a builder, you’re in luck. They also mention these two occupations are perfect for an Ophiuchus!

5. If your sign did change to Ophiuchus and you’re not too happy about it, there may be an upside to all of this!

Some of Hollywood’s most iconic, entertaining and beloved stars share the SAME sign you do, now. Ozzy Osbourne, 67, (Dec. 3), Jay-Z, 46, (Dec. 4) Britney Spears, 34, (Dec. 2), and Taylor Swift, 26, (Dec. 13), all have birthdays that fall in between the Ophiuchus placement! Not too shabby…

Although everyone’s been freaking out over the new revelation, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with celebrity astrologist, Megan Le Fey, who told us you guys may not need to panic over the NASA news. Get more details on if your sign REALLY changed after the Zodiac buzz, right here!

