‘Pitch’: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Talks Possibilites Of That ‘Spark’ Between Ginny & Mike

Every show needs a romance right? Well, not so fast. ‘Pitch,’ the most talked about show of the Fall, has everyone wondering if Ginny, the first woman in the MLB will have some sort of romance with Mike, her cocky, team captain. Well, not so fast.

When it comes to whether Ginny (Kylie Bunbury) and Mike (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), you could see the attraction from the moment she took the mound, and the moment he gave that first pep talk. So yes, Mark-Paul knows it’s a possibility.

“I think that there will always be a connection within the two, a spark [of some sort],” he told HollywoodLife.com at ATX TV Festival in Austin. “I think there was a spark between the two of them the first time they had that ass slapping. We’ve always played that up too, just kind of peppering it with a little something extra.”

Granted, he feels like the only way they could end up forming some sort of relationship would be if one of them were no longer playing. “I want to continue playing, and I’m sure she wants to continue pitching, so I don’t think that’s going to be happening for a long time. It create all kinds of awkwardness and necessary drama,” he told reporters at PaleyFest before the premiere. “I’m always excited by show that there’s this sort of tension and there’s heat between them, that never actually happens. You’re waiting for it happen. Are they or aren’t they?”

So, if they do get together, he hopes it happens on “the very last episode of the final season.” So, do you want them to be together? Let us know. Pitch airs every Thursday at 9PM ET on Fox.

