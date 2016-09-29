‘Game Of Thrones’: Sexy Singer Devin Oliver Playing Rhaegar Targaryen? — His Cryptic Hint

OMG. Is this the guy playing the Rhaegar Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones’? Singer Devin Oliver posted one cryptic hint on his Instagram page, and now he has everyone talking. Let’s be honest, he would be PERFECT for the part.

Devin, 24, posted an Instagram photo of himself with a bow and arrow and his white blonde hair in a bun on Sept. 22. His captioned the picture, “I may or may not have made an appearance in Game Of Thrones season 7.”

WHAT?! You don’t just write something like that and leave Game of Thrones fans hanging. Not when you look how Devin Oliver looks. The I See Stars singer could just be messing with us, but it’s pretty crazy that Devin looks exactly how we all picture Rhaegar Targaryen to look like. He’s got long platinum blonde hair, light eyes (that could be made purple), and a ripped body resembling that of a skilled knight. He could totally pass for a Targaryen.

Rhaegar has yet to be seen on Game of Thrones, but his presence is felt. From his relationship with Lyanna Stark to being Jon Snow’s father, Rhaegar is a character we’ve all been waiting for.

The Game of Thrones team is very secretive about their casting decisions, so it’s unlikely that Devin could just drop a hint like this and it be true. But fans have already started speculating and really like the idea of Devin playing Rhaegar.

“Woah. I can totally see him as Rhaegar, he’s quite good looking and he’s a singer, so maybe we’ll hear Rhaegar sing?” one fan wrote on Reddit. Another added, “Honestly, I think he looks astonishingly like Kit. That chin and the eyes. I almost feel like if he is Rhaegar it was a very deliberate and carefully researched cast choice.”

If the writers haven’t cast Rhaegar, Devin just made a strong play. We totally support Devin as Rhaegar. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere in 2017.

