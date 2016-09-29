Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Battle Over Engagement Ring — Who Will Get The $250,000 Sparkler?

REX/Shutterstock/ BauerGriffin

It’s a battle for the bling! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of tension-filled divorce proceedings, so of course it begs the question: who will get the $250,000 diamond sparkler? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why it will be very difficult for Brangelina to decide.

Angelina Jolie, 41, and her estranged husband Brad Pitt, 52, have spent twelve years of their lives together, so obviously there’s going to be some tough choices to make when it comes to splitting up their possessions. This includes the stunning diamond sparkler she wore on their magical wedding day. “Angelina wants all of the jewelry that she acquired during her marriage to Brad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He gave her a lot of incredibly, and super expensive rings, necklaces, bracelets and other bobbles, but none more dazzling than her $250,000 engagement ring. She def wants it.” Hopefully they can come to an agreement!

Even though it seems like giving Angelina the ring would be a no-brainer, Brad wants to hold on to it for symbolic purposes. Our source explained, “It’s tough because Brad put his heart and soul into that ring to make it truly unique and special. He worked with jeweler Robert Procop for over a year designing the most perfect ring imaginable.” Aww. The Allied actor popped the question in 2012 with the tablet-shaped diamond sparkler featuring 16 carats, reportedly bringing her to tears over his super sweet gesture. So, we can see why it’s special to both parties.

Angelina shockingly filed for divorce from her beau on Sept. 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” on the documents. She also asked for full custody of their six kids, granting Brad visitation rights and joint-legal custody. But, it seems like Oscar-winner will fight tooth and nail to be around his brood even more. Our source noted, “Brad would give it up and anything else she wants if he could just keep the kids. Even the thought of only partial custody breaks his heart, but he knows it’s all that he can hope for. Brad really couldn’t give a s*** about the money and fancy things he just wants those kids.”

