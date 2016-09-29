REX/Shutterstock

Was there cheating speculation on both sides of Brangelina’s marriage? Even before Angelina Jolie allegedly accused Brad Pitt of being unfaithful while filming ‘Allied,’ he reportedly feared that she was cheating — and not just with another man. Get the crazy details right here!

“[Brad] believed for years that Angie was unfaithful during the relationship and marriage, with both men and women,” an insider told InTouch. “But he never wanted to know the truth.”

The year before falling in love with Brad, 52, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, Angelina, 41, openly admitted that she’s bisexual. Prior to Brad, Angelina briefly dated actress Jenny Shimizu and had three-year marriages with actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. With Angelina’s romantic history involving both men and women and her being so open about it, no wonder Brad was at least a bit nervous!

Despite Brad’s speculation, Angelina seemingly was never unfaithful to Brad as their relationship progressed. Frankly, cheating never really seemed to be an issue for Brangelina before they wed in 2014. Annnnd then Brad decided to make a movie that made the trust issues return…but this time, it was Angelina worrying.

Another insider told the outlet that Angelina and Brad had made a pact upon getting married that neither of them would passionately kiss a co-star on screen. So when Brad decided to break that rule by getting involved with the war romance movie Allied with French actress Marion Cotillard, it was Angelina’s turn to be suspicious. Apparently, though, Brad’s concerns never really left — which created even more trouble for the spouses.

“Angie and Brad didn’t have any trust in each other any longer,” the insider added. “It was really sad. She had become hell to live with.”

When Angelina filed for divorce on Sept. 19, she cited “irreconcilable differences,” which didn’t really give fans much information about what really came between them. While it has been reported that Angelina ended things with Brad because of the way he was parenting their six children, it certainly sounds like trust issues could’ve played a major part as well!

