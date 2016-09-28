Zodiac Signs Changed By NASA — Has Your Whole Life Been A Lie?

Well, this is awkward. NASA has made some extremely drastic changes to zodiac signs, which predict your horoscope based on when you were born. Unfortunately, yours has probably been changed and you didn’t even know it!

Believe it or not, NASA has discovered a thirteenth zodiac sign. They announced their discovery and also shared that the sign’s presence has shifted all of the other signs. What does that mean? Well, it means that there is a really good chance the zodiac sign you spent your whole entire life believing was your own is actually wrong. Gah!

Most signs now start later than originally thought, with people who thought they were Capricorns now finding out they are a Sagittarius, and those who believed they were a Cancer realizing they are actually a Gemini. One of the most bizarre changes is that Scorpio went from being approximately a full month to just six days long.

The new horoscopes, including the new sign, are as follows:

Capricorn: Jan. 20 – Feb. 16

Aquarius: Feb. 16 – March 11

Pisces: March 11 – April 18

Aries: April 18 – May 13

Taurus: May 13 – June 21

Gemini: June 21 – July 20

Cancer: July 20 – Aug. 10

Leo: Aug. 10 – Sept. 16

Virgo: Sept. 16 – Oct. 30

Libra: Oct. 30 – Nov. 23

Scorpio: Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

Ophiuchus: Nov. 29 – Dec. 17

Sagittarius: Dec. 17 – Jan. 20

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did YOUR horoscope change and if so, what do you think of your new sign? Comment below!