Jose Fernandez Ex Carla Mendoza Sends Baby Mama Maria Arias Love After Tragic Death

Jose Fernandez’s ex-fiancee, Carla Mendoza, is showing her support for the late Miami Marlins pitcher’s baby mama, Maria Arias. In a beyond heartbreaking Instagram post, Carla pays tribute to the late MLB star and wishes Maria and her future child love and happiness. We have the sweet photo and details, here.

Our hearts are continuing to break. Jose Fernandez‘s, 24, ex Carla Mendoza let his baby mama Maria Arias know that not only were there no hard feelings between the two women, but also that Carla was keeping Maria and her future child in her heart. The late pitcher’s ex-fiancee took to her Instagram on Sept. 27 and shared a truly heartfelt message. “My heart goes out to Maria, as she is expecting his child,” Carla captioned a snap of herself with the athlete. “Please honor Jose’s memory by respecting his daughter and her mother as I’m sure this is all too painful for her as well. My deepest love goes out. The heart break is unbearable.”

Guys, we are SO happy that Carla has nothing but love for Maria. We really can’t imagine how difficult this time must be for the both of them, ever since the horrible news of Jose’s death in a tragic boating accident broke. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Jose began dating Maria shortly after he split from Carla in April 2016. Just days before his death, he posted a pregnant pic of Maria holding her baby bump on his Instagram.

In the same post, Carla also squashed rumors that she was the one who was pregnant with Jose’s child. When news of his death first shocked the world, the media put forth that she, not Maria, was pregnant. However, we love how Jose’s ex made it VERY clear that her focus was on Maria’s happiness, and that “her heart” went out to her.

