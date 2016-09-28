Harry Styles: Happy One Direction Broke Up — It’s ‘Good’ To Explore New Things

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles started a chain reaction when he decided to leave One Direction. Looking back, the pop star has no regrets, as he believes it’s ‘good’ to branch out and explore new things. Read on to see why Harry isn’t second-guessing his actions!

While Simon Cowell might be having a hard time letting go of his One Direction creation, Harry Styles, 22, is all smiles! “I would never say we’ll never do anything again but it’s good for us to be exploring different things,” he admitted in an interview with funnywoman Chelsea Handler. “I loved it and it was what I wanted, but I’m enjoying writing at the moment — trying new things. I’ve been asking myself ‘What do you want to say?'” Sounds like Harry was ready to expand his horizons and dabble in different hobbies — like acting!

The handsome singer is set to star in the 2017 action flick Dunkirk, opposite Tom Hardy. The trailer was released in early Aug. and it looks seriously gripping! There was talk of Harry portraying a young Axl Rose in a Guns ‘n’ Roses biopic, but we’re willing to bet that was just a rumor. With the filming on Dunkirk wrapped, and no One Direction tours lined up, Harry has been using this free time to focus on himself — and the sexy ladies!

Offscreen, the British heartthrob was seen cuddling up to Kendall Jenner. They enjoyed a few dinners here and there, but it appears their summer romance has fizzled out. Harry was also spotted lunching with his pal Meredith Winston, so it doesn’t look like he’s ready to commit to one woman just yet. Since a serious relationship isn’t a priority, we can only guess that Harry spends most of his time relaxing in his GORGEOUS West Hollywood pad, fit with a pool and everything else we can dream of.

HollywoodLifers, are you upset that Harry is no longer with One Direction? Do you miss his music?

