Zayn Malik’s Mom Begging Him To Dump Gigi Hadid: Why She Can’t Stand His New Love

Guess who isn’t Gigi Hadid’s number 1 fan? Zayn Malik’s mom, Tricia! Yep, she wants her son to break up with the supermodel, according to a shocking new report — find out why the former One Directioner’s mother does NOT approve!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 23, are happily in love, but not everyone is enamored with the TOMMYXGIGI designer. Zayn’s mom Tricia, 46, is trying to get the “Pillowtalk” singer to break up with Gigi, an insider tells OK magazine in their Oct. 10 issue! “She thinks Gigi’s too Hollywood,” the source says, adding that Tricia didn’t like how “Gigi spent most of her time on her phone” during an outing to Disneyland that the three of them went on in August. Ouch!

“Tricia wants Zayn to find a nice girl; she’s not sure Gigi fits the bill,” the source reveals. Tricia thinks Gigi is “spotlight-seeking”, and doesn’t really approve of how she dresses so provocatively all the time, the mag reports. Long story short, she wants him to ditch Gigi!

Here’s the hilarious part: Gigi’s mom has reportedly said the same thing about Zayn. “Yolanda [Foster] is not too keen on her daughter’s new romance,” a source has told Closer magazine. “She really liked Gigi’s ex, Joe Jonas — she thought he was completely devoted to her daughter and always kept things very low profile. But she worries Zayn relishes the fame his relationship with Gigi gives him.” Basically, both moms think their kids are using each other!

Sorry, mothers dearest, but it doesn’t look like Zayn is going to quit Gigi anytime soon. They were seen PDAing adorably at the airport about a week ago, looking very much in love. Meanwhile, Gigi has made it clear that she’s head over heals for her boyfriend, and recently revealed in an interview that if she could be trapped with one celebrity on a deserted island, she’d pick Zayn. So cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn’s mom is overstepping by telling him he should dump Gigi?

