The last time we saw Laura, she had left Hakeem at the altar just before she was set to marry him. Hakeem was left devastated by the whole thing. HollywoodLife.com talked to Bryshere Gray EXCLUSIVELY about the fate of Hakeem and Laura. Are they done for good?

“He loves her, he truly loves her,” Bryshere, 22, told HollywoodLife.com. “He hopes she comes back around. He wants to be there for her but she’s gone.”

Right after Laura left him at the altar, Hakeem got wasted and went to Tiana’s house. In the season 3 premiere, he’s definitely lost. Being a new father and without the only person in his life who made him want to be a better man has really thrown him for a loop.

There’s no word yet if Laura, played by Jamila Velasquez, 20, will return in season 3. Hakeem and Laura were such a cute couple!

Season 3 is already off to a wild start. In addition to Rhonda’s death, Anika moving in with Lucious and threats from Tariq, so many guest stars have and will show up this season. The fabulous Mariah Carey, 46, is one of those people! HollywoodLife.com asked Bryshere what he learned from having Mariah on the show.

“Mariah is a good person,” he told us. “That was dope! You are really going to like that scene. I always looked up to her since Glitter. She never did anything like that before. She makes good movies and she is great to learn from, especially from her work in Precious! It was great working with her.”

Mariah is set to appear on the Oct. 5 episode of Empire. The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hakeem and Laura should get back together? Let us know!