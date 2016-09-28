Angelina Jolie Found Photos Of Selena Gomez & Other Women On Brad Pitt’s Phone

When Angelina Jolie did some snooping on Brad Pitt’s phone…she reportedly didn’t like what she saw. The actress found pics of countless other women — including Selena Gomez!! — on her man’s camera roll, and it’s part of what contributed to their messy split, a new report claims.

Angelina Jolie, 41, had reportedly been growing concerned about Brad Pitt’s ‘dalliances’ in the recent years, and it all came to a head when she reportedly found photos of Selena Gomez, 24, and other women on his phone, according to OK! magazine.

“She understands why women would want to meet him, but why would he have photos with these random women?” the mag’s source explains. “She couldn’t understand what he was getting out of that.” The report doesn’t specify which “other women” Brad had photos of, but as far as Selena is concerned, their relationship definitely seems to be more about business: They spent time together at the Golden Globes, where they discussed The Big Short, and then Sel invited his and Angie’s kids to her concert over the summer.

When Brad and Angelina initially announced their divorce, it was initially reported that cheating on his part had to do with it: Several different outlets claimed that he’d been having an affair with Marion Cotillard, 40. However, the French actress took to Instagram to shoot down those claims, and since then, the focus has mostly been on Brad’s alleged child abuse and Angie’s reported fears for the safety of their kids.

Although those close to the actor have vehemently denied the abuse claims, Angie took the kids and fled to a mansion in Malibu, where they’ve been holing up since the divorce earlier this month. Meanwhile, Brad revealed he’d be skipping his first scheduled appearance at a movie screening on Sept. 28 to deal with the “family situation.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s possible that Brad was cheating on Angelina? Or do they have entirely different issues?