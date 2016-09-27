‘Modern Family’ Casts TV’s 1st Openly Transgender Child Actor — Meet Jackson Millarker

Courtesy of Instagram

Now that ‘Modern Family’ has broken the mold by hiring Jackson Millarker, a transgender child actor, to star on the show — so here’s everything you need to know about him!

Wow. We could not be more excited about Jackson Millarker joining the cast of Modern Family! We gathered as much as we know about the young star, so check it out below!

1.) Jackson Is Openly Transgender

Jackson is the first openly transgender child actor on television in Hollywood. His casting is a huge step for the transgender community, especially children and teenagers who might still be struggling with coming out.

2.) Jackson Will Play A Transgender Child On The Show

As if his own transgender identity were not exciting enough, Jackson will reportedly be playing a character named Tom who also identifies as transgender on the show, according to our sister site Variety.

3.) “Tom” Will Be A Teachable Moment For ‘Modern Family’

In Jackson’s episode his character, Tom, will befriend Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), who will then invite her new pal over for a playdate, according to the Variety article. Although Lily’s parents, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), feel pride for raising a little girl who is so open minded and accepting, the episode turns into a teaching moment when Lily unexpectedly insults Tom.

4.) ‘Modern Family’s Director Introduced Jackson Online

It was director Ryan Case who first revealed Jackson and his character to the world. In an Instagram photo posted online, which you can see above, Ryan praised Jackson for being “wonderful” to work with.

5.) Jackson Is Only 8 & From Atlanta

In Ryan’s Instagram, she also revealed that Jackson is an 8-year-old boy who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. After this role he will have a big bright future in Hollywood, California though!

