Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Reuniting For More ‘Twilight’ Films?: Studio Head Talks

OMG! There’s a chance that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart could reprise their roles as Edward and Bella for more ‘Twilight’ films, according to the studio head! So, will fans be treated to new story lines about sexy vampires and werewolves? We’re spilling all the tea here!

Edward and Bella fans, it may be time to rejoice! We truly thought it was the end of an era after Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part Two, but it looks like there’s hope for more supernatural action between our favorite characters in the future! Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger revealed, “It’s a possibility,” during his recent interview with ScreenDaily. “Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie [novelist Stephenie Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.” We’ve got our fingers crossed!

However, it may be tricky to get the lead-stars to sign back on, despite it being a major global success for all! Kristen Stewart revealed in Aug. that she struggled with “debilitating anxiety” while filming the blockbuster. She explained how she dealt with it from her teens into her twenties as she became more famous, but she no longer sees it as “negative or fear-based.” Maybe there’s a chance now? Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson also previously addressed how he’d be willing to reprise his role by posing the question, “Why not?” All we have to say is: Let’s do this!

Stephenie treated fans to another sizzling novel in Oct. 2015, called Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined where she gender-swapped the characters. Basically, a human teenage boy named Beau fell in love with an intriguing and mysterious female vampire, Edythe. So, maybe Stephanie will consider adding to the story once again! The author previously went on Good Morning America, explaining what she had in mind for the project. She said, “I wanted to do something fun for the 10th anniversary and the publisher wanted like a foreword and I thought, ‘Well, maybe something more interesting.'” Who knows what Stephenie could have up her sleeve!

