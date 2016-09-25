Washington Redskins Vs. New York Giants Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The New York Giants are UNDEFEATED as they head into Week 3, but do they have what it takes to defeat the Washington Redskins? Click to watch rivals Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman go head-to-head on Sept. 25!

The matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins is NOT just an ordinary game — it’s PERSONAL! The Giants’ wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., 23, and the Redskins’ cornerback, Josh Norman, 28, have a longstanding feud that will come to a head on Sunday Sept. 25 at 1PM EST — the most beloved day of the week.

The athletes’ beef started lasted season during a Week 15 match, in which Josh (who was playing for the Carolina Panthers at the time) “irritated” Odell during a pre-game scuffle, according to USA Today. As the game progressed, both Odell and Josh started acting unnecessarily aggressive, and were flagged for multiple personal fouls. Odell has been quite the little rebel this season, too, as he (and teammate Victor Cruz, 29) went against NFL rules and wore their patriotic cleats during the 9/11 match.

But that’s not the only juicy news! Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins, 28, is allegedly being bashed by his OWN teammates for their 0-2 start! There’s talk that the “anonymous” hater is actually Redskins’ wide receiver, Pierre Garcon, 30, according to Big Blue View, but we don’t know for sure. Since the Redskins have lost both their games so far, and the Giants are undefeated, it would be a safe bet for your Fantasy Football League to back the Big Blue Wrecking Crew this time around. Despite his rough preseason performances, Eli Manning, 35, has proven to be a successful team leader so far, with two back-to-back wins!

