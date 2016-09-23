Kristen Stewart Shocks With New Platinum Blonde Hair — Love Or Loathe?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s another hair makeover for Kristen Stewart, as she showed off a yellow shade at a CHANEL dinner in Los Angeles on Sept. 22. Do you love her new hue?

Kristen Stewart, along with other special guests and VIPs like Pharrell Williams, Alexa Chung, Rachel Zoe, Rowan Blanchard, and many more, all came together to celebrate the new fragrance N°5 L’EAU with ambassador Lily-Rose Depp.

Lily’s campaign debuts this fall! We can’t wait to see the images everywhere — they will, no doubt, be stunning!

The new N°5 L’EAU fragrance is described by the brand: “A fresh, vibrant embodiment of the now and forever fragrance, N°5 L’EAU reveals a lightheartedness and transparency with notes of Lemon, Mandarin and Orange. More modern than ever, the heart of the fragrance unfolds with May Rose, Jasmine, and Ylang Ylang. Behind it lies the lively echoes of Vetiver and Cedar, accompanied by soft and cottony Musk notes.”

Kristen looked edgy and cool at the dinner, with a very dramatic eye look. Her eyes were lined in black, and a pretty maroon color on the bottom water line. She rocked long lashes, a simple balm on her lips and fresh skin.

Her new yellow hair was striking. It’s a change from her dark roots and white-ish platinum locks she’s been rocking this summer.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kristen Stewart’s yellow hair? Are you a fan of her beauty look at the CHANEL dinner?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.