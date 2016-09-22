Rex

This is so, so sad. The terrifying 911 call from the moment racecar driver Robby Gordon’s parents Bob and Sharon were found dead in their home has been released on Sept. 22, and it’s certainly upsetting. The family friend says it ‘looks like a murder suicide’ while obviously distraught. Listen, here.

What a devastating story. Driver Robby Gordon, 47, lost both of his parents in a tragic incident on Sept. 14. We quickly learned that their deaths were a result of a murder-suicide by his father “Baja Bob” Gordon, who strangled his wife Sharon before shooting himself in a home in Southern California owned by the NASCAR star. Now, the 911 call from a family friend who found the couple has been made public via TMZ.

The harrowing call gave us more insight into the tragedy. The man who TMZ calls a “close family friend,” was definitely upset while calmly explaining to the 911 operator that Sharon was dead in the bedroom while Bob’s body was in the bathroom. He says that he tried to take Sharon’s pulse, but “rigor set in” already. So sad!

The friend says that he is a retired firefighter, and immediately believes that the situation appears to be a “murder suicide.” When asked if there was any weapons, he says “yes,” and describes a rifle being found beside Bob’s body. We also know that a butcher knife was found near Sharon. The friend revealed that Bob and Sharon’s daughter was there and several other people were heading to the house, but operators asked him to make sure everyone stayed outside until police arrived. Our hearts go out to the family in this terribly tragic time.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the tragic 911 call about Robby's parents' death?

