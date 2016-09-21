The Game Says He Felt ‘Violated’ By Meek Mill & Sean Kingston — Reason For Feud Explained

More scoop on the feud between The Game, Meek Mill and Sean Kingston was revealed on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ The Game sat down with Wendy to talk ahead of the release of his new album, ‘1992’, but the conversation quickly turned to Meek and Sean. Find out what the artist said here.

“So, some very disrespectful words were exchanged; how far are we going to take this?” Wendy Williams asked The Game on her show on Sept. 20 after delving into the current feud between he, Meek Mill and Sean Kingston. “You know what? I’m just day by day with it,” he said in response. “No!” she shot back. “Yes,” he said. “No,” she scolded him, to which the audience laughed. “It is what it is. It comes down to a point where it’s just like you’ve gotta deal with it as it comes. You know. So I feel like I was violated,” the hip hop artist told Wendy.

“But you’re grown,” the talk show host reminded him. “I am grown,” he agreed. “But as grown people we learn how to handle our beefs, and we all have them differently,” she said. “Nobody’s perfect. We all have days where we’re at fault and we make mistakes. And you know, some days are good, some days are bad. So we gotta take them all together,” The Game concluded.

In case you happened to forget what’s going on between The Game, Meek and Sean, here’s a quick refresher. Meek and The Game are feuding because he thinks Meek “snitched” on him when Sean got robbed at an LA club back in June. The Game said the police questioned him about Sean’s missing $300,000 chain because Meek told them he had something to do with it. Uh-oh!

Now, Meek denies the whole thing, and Sean is defending Meek. So, The Game is not happy with either of them, and all three have been attacking each other incessantly on social media. But, maybe going on Wendy’s show has brought The Game one step closer to forgiveness? We’ll see!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about what The Game says about dealing with things as they come? Let us know below!