Priyanka Chopra Reveals What She Wants In A Boyfriend In New Interview

In one of her hottest photo shoots ever, Priyanka covers the September issue of ‘Filmfare’ — read more about her cover look and what she said about finding a boyfriend below!

Priyanka Chopra, 34, showed off the hot shot on her Instagram on Sept. 20, writing a simple, “My new cover.”

Her casual reveal is so humble, since she looks absolutely amazing — like a timeless movie star with long, wavy hair and dark, smokey eyes.

In the magazine, she talks her love life: “I just want a guy who makes me laugh, someone who is smart and intelligent and has an evolved sense of humor and thinking. Someone I respect and look up to. And that has not changed since my teenage years.”

She added: “First of all, dating as a concept does not exist in India. I have ended up getting into relationships with the people I meet and I usually meet people on movie sets. I don’t know if guys are intimidated. I don’t know what it is but nothing has happened. I made friends but romantically my relationships have always been with people who I meet at work.”

Priyanka just STUNNED at the 2016 Emmys on Sept. 18, wearing a gorgeous red gown and bold red lip. Her hair was slicked back into a low ponytail. Her hair was styled by Castillo using MOP products and ghd hair tools (some of our fave brands!) — she looked absolutely radiant.

