Trouble in paradise? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals as they’ve been performing duets together like crazy. However, a new report claims they’re battling over where to live and it’s ‘becoming an issue.’ She’s apparently basing her feelings on her ex, Gavin Rossdale! Get the reported crazy details here!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 46, are apparently moving in together and battling nesting problems. The couple reportedly can’t agree on a permanent location to set their roots and it’s “become an issue,” In Touch claims. The mag reports that an alleged Gwen source says “she feels she could never ditch California and live in Oklahoma as a full-time resident,” adding that, “Her parents live there. The boys [Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2] are in school there and all their friends are there.” Despite her ex, Gavin Rossdale‘s, 50, alleged cheating scandal, the mag is also reporting that Gwen “doesn’t want to take the boys away from their dad.”

The country singer is supposedly willing to compromise with the Gwen. “Blake suggested they live in Oklahoma the two weeks a month when Gavin has the boys and go back to LA when Gwen has custodial time. But that would be absolutely impossible during the school year,” In Touch reports. They even claim Blake “pointed out” that Gwen’s divorce docs do not “dictate she has to stay in LA.” If that wasn’t enough, she is apparently “not thrilled” that her man’s home “was originally a love nest for Blake and his ex wife, Miranda Lambert,” 32. WOW!

These new reports may come as a shock to many since the two lovebirds we’re clearly in love and not at each other’s throats when Gwen surprised Blake on stage Sept. 16 in Minnesota. The couple were the epitome of perfection while they performed a duet, and our hearts were seriously melting!

Blake and Gwen are rumored to be tying the knot before the end of the year in an epic backyard wedding. While we still don’t know if or even when the lovebirds will exchange vows, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us that Gwen’s sons will play “big roles” in the ceremony. How cute!

