USA Vs. Canada Live Stream — Watch The Word Cup Of Hockey Showdown Online

Is Team USA about to be frozen out of the World Cup of Hockey? The Americans are in a must-win game when they play their bitter rivals Canada on Sept. 20. It’s do or die and HollywoodLife.com wants you to see this game! Click to watch.

For the Americans, the World Cup of Hockey may be over before it really began. They Stars and Stripes are facing an uphill battle when they hit the ice against their neighbors from the north. Will Canada crush the USA’s dreams or can the USA pull off another “Miracle On Ice?” The game is set for 8:00 PM ET so be sure you catch every single goal!

After losing to Team Europe, 3-0, and watching Canada cream the Czech Republic squad, 6-0, the Americans are in a bad place if they want to advance past the group stage of the World Cup of Hockey. To avoid elimination, the best-case scenario for the Americans is to 1) beat Canada and 2) hope the Czechs beat team Europe, according to CBS Sports.

For the Canadians, they aren’t sweating the Americans. After all, Team Canada has made it a habit of snapping the USA’s dreams of hockey glory. Canada has dashed the America’s title hopes in the last two winter Olympics, so it would be nothing new if they were to send the Americans home. With goalie Carey Price currently on a shout streak (when it comes to international tournaments) the Canadians don’t have much to worry about.

Or do they? A desperate USA team is a dangerous one and the Canadians aren’t sleeping on their North American adversaries. “I think there’s going to be some bad blood out there for sure, We can expect that,” Jonathan Toews, 28, a Canadian forward (who plays for the Chicago Blackhawks) told the Toronto Sun. “I think our game plan is not to back down, but also to stay out of the stuff that we know is only going to hinder what we’re really focused on.”

Huh. A laser-like focus and a goalie that can probably block a speeding bullet? That sounds like doom for the Americans. Can the USA pull off an upset and keep their World Cup of Hockey hopes alive? Or is it a case of “too little, too late” at this point?

