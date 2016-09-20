AP Images

Cam Newton may be becoming a two-time dad! After all, a recent report claims that the NFL star’s girlfriend, and mother of his first child, Kia Proctor, is expecting! If the rumors are true, we can only imagine how thrilled Cam and Kia must be about expanding their family. Find out what we know here!

Cam Newton, 27, is already the proud father of baby Chosen, eight months, his son with girlfriend Kia Proctor. But the football pro might just be welcoming a new little one into his life very soon, according to Mediatakeout.com. The publication claims that Kia is once again pregnant with Cam’s child and that so far they have only announced the news to “close family and friends.”

And while we’re not so sure this rumor is true, if it is, that’s certainly exciting news for the happy couple! But only time will tell if Cam is about to become a dad again. If he does, that would be quite a quick turnaround! After all, little Chosen was only born in December — on Christmas Eve to be exact. There’s no doubt he and Kia would have their hands full with two little ones under the age of two!

Cam and Kia, who’s a former stripper, made their first public appearance together at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. And when news of her pregnancy broke, the two quickly became a national story. “My longtime girlfriend and I were extremely blessed to have a son last week,” Cam tweeted after the birth of his in December. “Our family is excited and thank you all for the well wishes.”

However, despite fans’ interest in his family life, Cam had kept relatively quiet about the impending arrival of his son. He later explained why, saying that he didn’t want to “create a distraction” for his team. So in light of a possible new pregnancy, maybe Cam is practicing the same philosophy?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Cam’s reps and is currently waiting for a response. Stay tuned!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kia is actually pregnant? Or this is just another silly rumor?

