Burke Ramsey: 5 Things To Know About Murdered JonBenet Ramsey’s Older Brother

With renewed interest in JonBenet Ramsey’s unsolved murder, her brother Burke has come out of hiding for the first time in 20 years to talk about the horrific crime. He has also come under suspicion that he might have played a part in her death. Here are five things to know about Burke.

1. Burke lives a solitary life as a software engineer.

He works remotely so he doesn’t have to go into an office and be around other people. The 29-year-old spent most of his teenage and adult years living in deep privacy.

2. JonBenet’s murder and the media circus that followed made the then-nine-year-old turn inward.

He waited 20 years to finally break his silence about the case in a three-part interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, 66.”Seeing that as a little kid is just kind of a chaotic nightmare, so I was pretty skeptical of any sort of media, it just made me a very private person.”

3. Burke is socially awkward.

He smiled and smirked throughout most of his interview with Dr. Phil while talking about his sister’s grisly murder. It even made Dr. Phil warn viewers that his demeanor was “atypical,” and said he appeared to be highly socially awkward.

4. Burke wasn’t a very curious child when it came to his sister’s death.

He famously never left his bedroom as the police investigation went on throughout his house when JonBenet was initially believed to be kidnapped and later found dead in the basement. “I guess I kind of like to avoid conflict or, I don’t know, I guess I just felt safer there,” he told Dr. Phil. “I’m not the worried type,” he laughed. “I guess part of me doesn’t want to know what’s going on.”

5. Burke says he still talked to his dead sister in the great beyond over the years.

He told Dr. Phil that “Sometimes I would talk to her,” believing she’s in heaven. “Like there’s some important thing I was doing, [I’d] be like, ‘Hey, thanks for looking out for me’ or ‘I hope you’re looking out for me,’ or you know, ‘Hope you’re having fun up there because I’m taking some test,’ or like, ‘I wish I was up there right now.’”

