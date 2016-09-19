Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Lacy, High Waisted Lingerie & Black Garters — See Sexy Pic

Back at it again! Kylie Jenner is proving she’s Kim Kardashian’s sexy mini-me in a racy new Snapchat pic. While she may not be freeing her nipples just yet, she baring tons of flesh in the red-hot lingerie selfie!

Yowza! Kylie Kenner, 19, is sexy and she knows it, as she’s flaunting her killer bod in barely there undies yet again. The blonde bombshell showed off her goods in a tiny black bra and itty bitty high cut panties while adding a pair of sexy black thigh high stockings top off her “look at me” lingerie look. The pic accented her enviable curves along with her tiny waist.

The selfie princess took the shot of herself from the mirror that let her body do all the talking for her, as her phone obscures her stunning face. It looks like she’s in a studio getting ready for a shoot as a racks of clothes can be seen behind her. A few hours later Kylizzle posted an Instagram post in full makeup with new, longer hair styled in curls and waves to look like a vintage movie star. But her lacy black bra is still there on display, just barely covered up by a luxurious brown leather jacket.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

Kylie has totally been following her older sister Kim Kardashian‘s peek-a-boo wardrobe choices lately, showing off her curves in numerous underwear and lingerie shots for her millions of social media followers. While she hasn’t officially started flashing her nipples for all the world to see like her 35-year-old role model, she’s been coming pretty darn close. In the closer up shot, the lace bra appears to be see-through and her headlights are only hidden by her coat. Maybe that’s why she decided to reveal her original lingerie style from more of a distance, because otherwise we might have got our first official Kylie nipple reveal!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie constantly flaunting her undies? Sexy or too much?