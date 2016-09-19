Evan Bass & Carly Waddell: Ex-Wife Slams ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star As ‘Dead-Beat Dad’

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Evan Bass has been hailed as a dedicated dad, but his ex-wife, Marie Bass, doesn’t feel that’s true. Marie spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about why she called her ex-husband a ‘deadbeat dad.’ Read on after the jump!

Marie Bass and her children had an extremely difficult time while ex-husband Evan Bass, 33, was filming The Bachelorette, and then Bachelor in Paradise. She confirmed to us EXCLUSIVELY that she wrote a Facebook post calling Evan a “deadbeat dad” during the heat of one angry moment:

“I was really angry cause I read an article at the time about Evan being this amazing dad that packed lunches and helped with homework while other guys [fiancée Carly Waddell‘s] age were in bars. I got so angry cause at the time, he really didn’t see the kids at all ever,” Marie told us EXCLUSIVELY. “So I was really frustrated cause it was so not the truth. I wrote [the Facebook post] in March which was originally during The Bachelorette filming. I was angry and upset and then I took it down in 7 minutes.”

“I deleted it and it had already gotten grabbed and whoever grabbed it, didn’t post it until July or June. They held on to it for a while and I never admitted writing it to any media outlet until right now. I never mentioned money at all; when I called Evan a deadbeat dad, I meant a dad who didn’t spend a lot of time with his kids. He has always paid me on time, always. He simply wasn’t spending enough time with the children and that has all changed now.”

An example of how he was absent from his sons’, Nathan, 15, Liam, 11 and Ensley, 8, lives?

“He was gone for almost 9 weeks filming The Bachelorette and didn’t see them at all,” Marie told us. “And then, he would see them maybe a day a week, maybe a day and half. And we had 50/50 custody so technically he was supposed to be seeing them every other week for the whole week, but he never did that until Bachelor In Paradise. After that was over, he was actually seeing the boys the amount of time that he is legally supposed to. He called them twice in the 9 weeks. It was really terrible. It was close to the worst time in my life, it was terrible, really, really, really bad. It took a lot for me to get through it for sure.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Marie called Evan a dead-beat? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.