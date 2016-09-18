Priyanka Chopra’s Hair At Emmys 2016 — Sleek & Chic Ponytail

REX/Shutterstock

To match her stunning red gown, Priyanka rocked a gorgeous, red hot lip at the 2016 Emmys on Sept. 18 and made jaws drop.

Wow, just wow. As if we couldn’t be any more obsessed with Priyanka Chopra, the Quantico star really stunned at the Emmy Awards in California on Sept. 18.

Her dramatic, one shoulder red gown had a flowing train, and she matched her glorious red lipstick to her fabulous frock.

She was recently on the cover of W with very little makeup — and we loved that too!

Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted ponytail. Get the exact look below!

Castillo did Priyanka Chopra’s Emmys hair and showed off his tools on Instagram before the show. He wrote: “Feeling blessed and excited to be working with the beautiful @priyankachopra for today’s #emmyawards Big thank you to @mop_hair_products & @ghd_northamerica for helping me create today’s look! ✨✨ #MopXCastillo #ShowYourMop #ghdimpact.”

He started with the Mop Mixed Greens Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner for soft, hydrated strands. He used the Mop Pear Detangler spray for a sleek look.

Once her hair was dry, he used the ghd platinum styler to create the sleek and straight look.

Her hair was parted in a deep side part and pulled into a low ponytail. One thick strand was placed over the band, hiding it. To finish, Castillo used the Mop Firm Finish Hairspray. Her hair was so shiny!

Absolutely magnificent.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Priyanka Chopra’s Emmys hair? Will you copy her sleek ponytail?

