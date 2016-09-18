Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Gorgeous Red Dress At Emmys

REX/Shutterstock

Once again, Priyanka Chopra slayed on the red carpet! The ‘Quantico’ star wowed in a stunning red dress at the 2016 Emmys on Sept. 18. Priyanka is the ultimate fashionista!

Bow down to Priyanka! The gorgeous star, 33, showed up to the red carpet in a one-shouldered red dress that we can’t stop obsessing over. She looked like a total princess! The dress featured a little cutout on the one strap, giving her look a little bit of an edge. Priyanka’s hair was pulled back in a low bun, and she topped her red carpet look off with a bold red lip. She was definitely one of the best dressed celebs!

Priyanka had been taking fans along for her Emmys journey in the days leading up to the big night. Looks like she waited until the last minute to pick out her dress! She posted an Instagram photo on Sept. 17 of the train of a red dress. “What am I gonna wear tomorrow #EmmyswithPC,” she captioned the photos. “Decisions, decisions.”

If there was an Emmy for the best red carpet looks of the year, the winner would definitely be Priyanka. The gorgeous gal has wowed on every single red carpet she’s been on in the past year. Priyanka dazzled at the Oscars in Feb. 2016 in sheer white gown. Priyanka really does love her sheer. She looked amazing in that sheer ruffle gown at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May 2016.

Priyanka has been busy filming Quantico season 2 in New York City over the past few months. But she took a quick trip across the country to be at the Emmys! Quantico returns on Sept. 25.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Priyanka’s dress at the Emmys? Let us know!

