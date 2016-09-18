Kim Kardashian’s Boobs Nearly Fall Out Of See-Through Dress At Kanye’s Miami Concert

SplashNews

It’s one daring look after another for Kim Kardashian while she’s in Miami! Kim celebrated Kanye West’s Saint Pablo concert stop on September 17 by wearing next to nothing, stepping out in a completely see-through dress that barely contained her breasts.

Where does someone even get an outfit like this?? We’re never shocked by anything Kim Kardashian, 35, wears anymore, but this is something else entirely. Kim strutted her stuff leaving husband Kanye West’s second Miami concert stop, wearing what you could technically call a “dress.”

The outfit consisted of a completely, 100% see-through slip dress that clung to her curves like stockings. The sheer black garment was knee-length, but that’s about the only part of it that could ever be considered conservative. Underneath, she layered a lacy black lingerie bodysuit, that was cut as a thong in the back, and barely contained her breasts in the front. If there was ever a risk of a wardrobe malfunction, this was the time!

Kim’s body is incredible, and she’s totally into showing it off right now. This look is the ultimate way to do that! The bodysuit is cut ultra high, flaunting her famous hips — but also risking an easy, embarrassing slip. That would be awful! The bodysuit is actually too tiny to contain her top; it can’t be zipped up all the way because of the size of her boobs! Kim knows she looks good after losing her baby weight (and then some), and she’s going to work it!

It’s hard to imagine that she already topped the racy look she rocked just the night before at Kanye’s other Miami concert. Kim was wearing a skimpy, silver sequined dress cut down to her navel! The dress was hanging on by a thread up top, consisting of only a thin piece of fabric. The skirt itself was pinned in just two places!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim’s dress, or is it too much? Tell us in the comments!

