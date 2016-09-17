Gabe Rygaard Dies: 5 Things To Know About The Late ‘Ax Men’ Star

Former ‘Ax Men’ star Gabe Rygaard tragically died in a three-car crash on September 16 in Port Angeles, Washington. The professional lumberjack was a family man who loved what he did for a living. Click through to learn more about the late reality star.

1. Gabe was the owner and president of Rygaard Logging

Gabe Rygaard was featured on the History Channel reality series Ax Men because of his family-owned logging business, Rygaard Logging. The business was started in 1991 by his father, Craig Rygaard, and he operates alongside his brother, Jason, and son, Aiden. The company is located in Port Angeles, Washington, in the North Olympic Peninsula.

2. Gabe ran for Clallam County Commissioner in 2016

Gabe ran as a Republican candidate for County Commissioner in Clallam county, where Port Angeles is located. Gabe lived in Port Angeles his entire life. He ran on a platform of creating jobs in Clallam county and vowing to not raise government taxes. Unfortunately, he did not make it to the general election after the primaries in August.

3. He has three children

Gabe leaves behind his wife, Katy, 41, who was also his business partner. Together, they have three children, ranging in age from 10 to 19 (Aiden).

4. He starred in nine seasons of Ax Men

Gabe and his family were featured on the History Channel reality series for nine seasons, until it was canceled in 2015. The show followed the family’s logging business, as well as other, throughout the logging season, as the lumberjacks struggled through their strenuous jobs. The crews competed to win the title “King of the Mountain” by the end of the season. Rygaard Logging won this distinction several times!

5. He owned other businesses besides Rygaard Logging

Gabe and his wife were the owners of timber brokerage company Ryfield Properties Inc. in Port Angeles and Penny Creek Quarry in Quilcene, Washington.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Gabe’s family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.