Another day, another smoldering pic of Kylie Jenner! The ‘KUWTK’ star is showing off one of her EDGIEST looks yet, rocking platinum blonde cornrows while clad in a tiny crop top and sheer leggings. See her flaunt her hourglass figure here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is donning her favorite controversial hairstyle again, proving that she’s not worried what any of the nay-sayers think. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet took to Snapchat on Sept. 19, rocking platinum blonde cornrows while showcasing her voluptuous curves in a work-out inspired getup. Clad in neon blue leggings with sheer panels and a rolled up top, Ky treated her fans to a full view of her toned tummy! She seems to be loving her lighter locks, even recently pairing her new lip color Leo with her fresh look!

Braids have definitely been the Kardashian-Jenner hairdo of this year, with Kylie’s big sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian wearing the chic style just as much! Unfortunately, King Ky did get a bunch of flack for rocking cornrows in July, as many fans immediately flocked to social media to announce their offense at the style, even accusing her of cultural appropriation. It seems she’s not phased by any haters, considering she continues to rock the boldest fashions.

Ky first showcased her blonde locks at Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 4 show at NYFW and we must say we’re loving it. She definitely knows how to keep her fans guessing! It’s only been one day since Kylie last showed off some major skin by taking to Instagram with a lingerie clad pic. The makeup mogul stripped down to a lacy pale pink bra and underwear set on Sept. 15, baring her curvaceous frame in all it’s glory. My, oh my.

