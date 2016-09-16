‘Descendants 2’: King Ben Goes Bad In First Look From Sequel

Image Courtesy of Disney Channel

Is King Ben heading to the dark side in ‘Descendants 2’? Well, if this first photo from the sequel is anything to go by, then it is certainly a possibility! Mal, Evie, Carlos, Jay and King Ben are back in the highly-anticipated sequel! Click to see the photo and find out major spoilers!

Descendants 2 is still a few months away from premiering on our TV screens, but Disney Channel released the very first photo from the upcoming sequel, and it’s epic. Our fave Descendants squad — Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Boo Boo Stewart) — are rocking all-new looks for the sequel, and a new squad member as well. Yep, it looks like King Ben (Mitchell Hope) has gone from good to possibly a little evil!

Descendants 2 will follow the Villain Kids — Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay — as they try to find their place in Auradon, according to the official synopsis. “When the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal, she returns to her rotten roots on the Isle of the Lost where her archenemy Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken her spot as self-proclaimed queen of the run-down town,” the synopsis continues. “Uma, still resentful over not being selected by Ben to go to Auradon Prep with the other Villain Kids, stirs her pirate gang including Captain Hook’s son Harry and Gaston’s son Gil, to break the barrier between the Isle of the Lost and Auradon, and unleash all the villains imprisoned on the Isle, once and for all.”

But we need to talk about these new outfits. Mal is wearing a grungier outfit for the sequel and rocking all-new bangs. Evie has also upgraded in the wardrobe department. Carlos and Jay look super fine in their new ensembles. Looking good, guys!

The biggest makeover is definitely King Ben’s. He’s ditched his formal suit for a very edgy look. Ben’s dressed head to toe as a villain. Honestly, we are loving it.

Director Kenny Ortega reveals exactly why Ben has undergone a major makeover. “When Ben realizes Mal has left Auradon, he decides to go after her,” he said in a statement. “Mal’s friends — Carlos, Evie and Jay — decide to go with him to help, but first they have to teach him their wicked ways so he can sneak around the Isle of the Lost without being recognized.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Descendants 2? Let us know!

