Tyree King: 5 Things To Know About The 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Police

This is absolutely devastating. Tyree King was just 13 years old when he was shot and killed by police officers in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 14. This tragedy comes on the heels of a string of other deadly shootings carried out by white officers against black individuals. Find out more about Tyree and his untimely death here.

Tyree King, 13, was shot and killed by police officers on Sept. 14 who were responding to an armed robbery in Columbus, Ohio. The child died at a local area children’s hospital about half an hour after he was reportedly shot multiple times in the city’s Olde Town East neighborhood, according to the Columbus Dispatch. So awful. Find out what we know about Tyree below.

Turns out 13-year-old Tyree King was carrying a BB gun: https://t.co/vnpwkO8Rtt pic.twitter.com/6LUwx19Zu0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 15, 2016

1. Tyree was carrying a weapon when he was shot.

The Columbus Division of Police said in a statement that Tyree “pulled a gun from his waistband” when officers attempted to take him and another male into custody, which is why he was shot. However, upon further investigation following the shooting, police said investigators recovered from the scene not a deadly firearm, but a BB gun with an attached laser sight.

2. Tyree was a robbery suspect.

A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police said that dispatch officers spoke to a robbery victim, who said several young men, including one with a gun, approached him and demanded money. Officers arriving at the scene saw three people matching the suspects’ descriptions around a block away. However, when they attempted to speak with them, two of the males ran away, police said. After Tyree pulled a gun on the officers, they shot him. But the other young man was not injured in the altercation. Instead, he was interviewed and later released pending further inquiries.

3. Tyree was reportedly shot three to five times.

Area resident Chris Naderer told the publication that he heard a gate in his backyard get knocked down and then saw police chasing two young men in an alley outside of his home. “Heard gun shots 5, 10 seconds afterwards,” Chris also told NBC station WCMH. Tyree was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

4. Tyree is the second-youngest person fatally shot by a police officer this year.

The youngest person shot and killed by police this year was 12-year-old Ciara Meyer in Pennsylvania who was accidentally struck by a bullet during an eviction. Since the beginning of LAST year, the only person younger than Tyree and Ciara killed by police was Jeremy Mardis, who was just six years old when he was shot while his father tried to flee officers in Louisiana. And Tyree’s death in Columbus comes nearly two years after a Cleveland police officer shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was holding a toy gun.

5. His death has understandably sparked lots of controversy.

The shooting in Ohio’s capital city comes amid intense scrutiny nationwide on how officers use deadly force, an issue that prompted protests in Columbus this summer and roiled other cities in the state in recent years. In addition to Columbus, there have been high-profile police shootings in Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio’s other biggest cities. As a result, Twitter has blown up with people commenting on the Tyree shooting, some saying his death was his own fault because he pulled a gun on a police officer and others saying he wouldn’t have gotten killed if he were white.

Our hearts go out to Tyree’s loved ones during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for his family below.