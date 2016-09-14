Tape Face: 5 Things To Know About The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist

The talent is insane on Season 11 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but one of the most buzzed-about finalists is definitely Tape Face. The comedic mime had everyone cracking up during Part 1 of the finale on Sept. 13, and ahead of the big winner reveal, you can get to know him better here!

Tape Face — real name Sam Wills — sticks to his mime routine very strictly, so throughout the entire run of America’s Got Talent, we’ve never heard him talk once. Yet, somehow, without saying a word, he has us cracking up each and every week! Here are five things to know about the silent comedian:

1. He started his career as a clown

Sam has been performing since he was just 13 years old, when he started working as an apprentice clown. He then obtained a New Circus diploma from Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology’s Circus School and began to develop an interest in comedy.

2. He’s been a rising comedian since 2001

The New Zealand native won Pulp Comedy’s Best New Face Award in 2001, and rose quickly from there. He took his routine from the Christchurch entertainment scene to Auckland, where he became a resident comedian at SKYCITY Auckland. When he brought his act to the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2008, he receive critical acclaim, then moved to London to continue to pursue his dream.

3. His wife is also a performer

Felicity Redman, whose stage name is Lili La Scala, is a burlesque performer. Sam met Felicity in 2007, and they were engaged the very next year. Their “symbolic” wedding took place one year later in Christchurch, and a traditional ceremony followed later on in England. The couple has a son, Rafferty, born in 2013.

4. He plans on making a name for himself in America, even if he doesn’t win

Right now, Tape Face already has a UK tour scheduled, but he’s planning on continuing his run in the U.S., even if things don’t work out on AGT. “The plan was always to do that, and when you have a plan, you should stick to it,” he told Parade.

5. He’s already won a bunch of awards

Tape Face won the Best Marketing Award at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival in 2002 and the Billy T Award and Best Show Award from the New Zealand Comedy Guild in 2005. In 2006 and 2007 he took home Best Show and Best Show Concept from the New Zealand Comedy Guild, and in the latter year, he also won Best Poster and Best Show Auckland at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. He’s also won the People’s Choice Award at the World Buskers Festival in 2008 and Best Breakthrough Act at the Chortle Live Comedy Awards in 2011. Not too shabby!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tape Face? Do you think he’ll win America’s Got Talent?